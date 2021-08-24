Grimmett Wins WV Senior Amateur Stroke Play Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Grimmett of Davin won the 2021 West Virginia Senior Amateur Stroke Play Championship Monday at Edgewood Country Club with a four under par 67.

The Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), is for players age 50 and up, and featured a total of 66 players starting the day.

After winning the 18-hole stroke play event, Grimmet and 15 others played another 18 holes of match play. The West Virginia Senior Amateur Match Play Championship will be decided Wednesday.

“It’s hot!” That was Grimmett’s first comment when asked about his win today. He added, “It’s a tough day to play 36 holes. I played with some good guys and enjoyed the time on the course.”

The other 15 golfers moving into match play include:

Cal Wood of Athens;

Pat Carter, Pat Clay and Steve Fox of Barboursville;

Mark Strickland of Boomer;

Todd Westfall of Bridgeport;

Douglas Taylor of Charleston;

Jeff Harper of Coolville;

Tim Mount of Huntington;

Harold Payne of Hurricane;

John Kingora of Morgantown;

Mike Koreski of Parkersburg;

Van Stemple of Shepherdstown;

David Loggins of Verdunville; and

Bob Clark of Wheeling.

Click here for today’s full results.

The West Virginia Senior Amateur Championship continues Tuesday and Wednesday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.

For more information please visit wvga.org.