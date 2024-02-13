Greenbrier County CVB to host Tourism Summit

West Virginia Press Association

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is set to host its second Tourism Summit on March 19, 2024, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Conference Center in the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Student Center. Registration for the day-long summit is $40 and includes a buffet lunch.

Hinged around “Building a Stronger Destination,” the Greenbrier County CVB’s summit will showcase the tourism industry’s positive impact on the Greenbrier Valley and how partnerships and community involvement strengthen a destination for potential travelers.

Keynote speaker Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, shares how cultivating relationships is the foundation of a successful destination.

“We are thrilled to have Al Hutchinson share his 30 years of experience with our partners in the Greenbrier Valley,” said Kara Dense, president and CEO of the Greenbrier County CVB. “Having worked with larger cities such as Mobile, Alabama, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and now Baltimore, Maryland. Al has a successful track record of creating a dynamic destination based on key partnerships within the community.”

Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby will also shine a light on travel trends in West Virginia and how the West Virginia Department of Tourism continues to put the Mountain State in the national and international spotlight. The final session will focus on Artificial Intelligence and how small business owners can utilize the powerful tool to their advantage. Other sessions include a Legislative recap from Richie Heath of the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association and an update from Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, president of New River Community and Technical College, about what’s on the horizon for the school.

For more information about the Tourism Summit and to register for the event, visit greenbrierwv.com/about-cvb/tourism-summit.

About the Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau:

The Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for the Greenbrier Valley. The mission of the CVB is to strive each day to positively impact the area’s economy by marketing the region as a premier tourist destination. A vital industry, tourism yields an economic impact of $382 million per year. For more information or details about visiting the Greenbrier Valley, WV go to GreenbrierWV.com.

Photo caption: Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, is set to be the keynote speaker for the Tourism Summit.