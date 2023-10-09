Great Rubber Duck Race returns to the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

West Virginia American Water presenting the event for the fourth consecutive year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The United Way of Central West Virginia has announced the return of The Great Rubber Duck Race at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, set to take place next year on Saturday, July 6th.

This year’s event is presented by West Virginia American Water, a devoted sponsor for the fourth year in a row.

Building on the success of last year’s race, this year’s theme is “Double your ducks, double your luck,” signifying an ambitious increase in the adoption goal—from 5,000 to an astounding 10,000 rubber ducks. The Great Rubber Duck Race promises an exhilarating spectacle of thousands of rubber ducks racing down the river, all in the name of community.

West Virginia American Water’s continued dedication to the cause as the presenting sponsor is pivotal in achieving the race’s philanthropic objectives. Their unwavering support ensures that a significant portion of the funds generated from the event directly benefits the United Way of Central West Virginia’s Community Impact Fund, which empowers and uplifts local communities.

“The Great Rubber Duck Race is a fantastic event that brings the community together for a day of fun and philanthropy,” said Margaret O’Neal, President at the United Way of Central West Virginia. “We’re grateful for the continued support from West Virginia American Water, and we’re excited to double the impact of our race by aiming for 10,000 duck adoptions this year.”

Participants and supporters are encouraged to mark their calendars and save the date for July 6, 2024, to be a part of this thrilling event and contribute to a greater cause. Together, we can double the fun and, most importantly, double the positive impact on our community.

For more information on the Great Rubber Duck Race and to learn about adoption opportunities, please visit www.duckrace.com/charleston.

About United Way of Central West Virginia: United Way of Central West Virginia is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities. They focus on advancing the common good by addressing community challenges in the areas of education, health, and financial stability.