Governor Patrick Morrisey Signs Legislation Defending Second Amendment Rights

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — On April 25, Governor Patrick Morrisey signed three bills to protect the Second Amendment rights of West Virginians. Governor Morrisey was joined by state legislators and local supporters at Cacapon Resort State Park, where he signed House Bill 2067, House Bill 3342, and Senate Bill 270.

“As Governor, I will always support and defend West Virginians’ God-given constitutional rights,” said Governor Morrisey.” The bills I signed today further enshrine West Virginia’s strong support for the Second Amendment. Thank you to the legislature for working with me to get this done.”

Governor Morrisey signed the following legislation: