Governor Patrick Morrisey Issues Statement on Boys Competing Against Girls in West Virginia High School Athletics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On May 6, Governor Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement:

“I am hearing that high school track coaches in West Virginia are threatening to force girl track and field athletes to compete against a boy or face suspension – which could remove their opportunity to participate in the state championships. This cannot stand.

“I believe what is going on right now in West Virginia – with boys playing sports against girls – to be abhorrent and contrary to law. While we wait for the Supreme Court to issue their ruling in this case, I’m calling on all coaches involved to let these brave athletes take a stand for what is right without unfair punishment.

“As we all work toward removing the wrongly-decided injunction in upcoming months, I ask for all tournament officials to keep a full set of results so that true winners of each event may be recognized when the Supreme Court rules in our favor.”