Governor Patrick Morrisey Declares State of Emergency in Mineral County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Due to severe storms and heavy rains that resulted in flash flooding, Governor Patrick Morrisey has declared a State of Emergency in Mineral County. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for thirty days unless terminated by the Governor.

Governor Morrisey ordered personnel and resources to mobilize and respond to any emergency and delegated certain administrative powers to the Director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

Governor Morrisey and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.