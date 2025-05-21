Governor Patrick Morrisey Appoints Three to WVU Board of Governors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On May 20, Governor Patrick Morrisey announced the appointment of new members to the West Virginia University Board of Governors, picking state leaders with backgrounds in infrastructure, agriculture, and public service to help guide West Virginia University.

Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul A. Mattox, Jr., P.E., Charles Wilfong, longtime president of the West Virginia Farm Bureau, and Terry Hauser, Owner and Operator of Dell Ridge Farms were appointed to serve on the board.

“These three distinguished West Virginians bring extraordinary experience that will be instrumental in steering West Virginia University into the future,” said Governor Morrisey. “With decades of proven leadership at the highest levels, they are uniquely equipped to help WVU thrive and continue producing the next generation of leaders who will help shape our state and nation.”

Background on the new appointees:

Paul A. Mattox, Jr., P.E.

Paul A. Mattox, Jr., P.E. is being reappointed to a new seat on the WVU Board of Governors after his previous seat was eliminated by recently enacted legislation. Mattox served as West Virginia Commissioner of Highways beginning in 2005 and was later appointed Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation in 2006 – a dual leadership role he held until 2017. As the longest-serving Transportation Secretary and Highways Commissioner in state history, he is widely respected for overseeing vital infrastructure improvements across West Virginia.

A registered professional engineer in six states and a professional land surveyor in West Virginia, Mattox has led projects in transportation, water systems, and site development throughout his career. He holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from WVU Institute of Technology and an M.S. in Engineering from Marshall University.

Charles Wilfong

Charles Wilfong, a lifelong farmer and agricultural advocate from Pocahontas County, brings more than four decades of leadership in farming, rural development, and cooperative governance. He and his family operate Wilfong Farms, encompassing more than 10,000 acres and raising thousands of head of cattle and sheep annually. His deep understanding of the state’s rural and agricultural communities will be an asset to steering the university and state forward.

Wilfong has served as President of the West Virginia Farm Bureau since 1997, and has held leadership roles on numerous state and national boards including the American Farm Bureau Federation, Southern States Cooperative, and West Virginia Beef Industry Council. He has also received the WVU Extension Service’s Champions Award.

Terry Hauser

Terry Hauser is the Owner and Operator of Dell Ridge Farms, where he oversees a $1.3 million dairy facility. He has been an agricultural educator at Preston High School since 2020 where he facilitates and plans young adult farmer programs for students in grades 9-12. Hauser was previously an educator at Southern Garrett High School, Tucker County High School, and East Preston High School. In 2022 he was chosen to be a presenter at the National Association of Agricultural Educators. Hauser has served as the Vice Chair of the DFA Young Farmer Program and was awarded the West Virginia Outstanding Young Farmer.