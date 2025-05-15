Governor Patrick Morrisey Announces New Agency Hires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced the hiring of two key positions in the Department of Health (DH) and the Department of Human Services (DoHS). Virginia Payne has been appointed as General Counsel for DH and Chanin Krivonyak has been appointed as Deputy Secretary and General Counsel for DoHS.

“I’m excited to bring two excellent individuals into my administration,” said Governor Morrisey. “I know they will serve the people of West Virginia well and I look forward to working with them to advance our goals.”

Chanin Krivonyak brings nearly 30 years of extensive legal experience to this role. Prior to her appointment, she has served as Managing Attorney for Hartford’s Staff Legal Office and the Division Director of the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Division. Chanin is also a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, where she served for 21 years and retired at the rank of Major.

“Chanin brings a deep commitment to public service and the State of West Virginia,” said DoHS Secretary Alex Mayer. “Chanin’s leadership has been defined by her steady professionalism and a dedication to improving outcomes for West Virginia’s children, families, and communities.

Virginia Payne has been serving as Acting General Counsel prior to this appointment. Previously, she served as General Counsel for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, Deputy Attorney General at the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General, and Deputy Clerk of Court for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. She resides in Charleston, West Virginia.

“Virginia has served admirably in the acting role, demonstrating sound judgment, sharp legal acumen, and a steady hand during an important period for our Department,” said DH Secretary Dr. Arvin Singh. “Her leadership has made clear that she is the right person to guide us forward on legal and regulatory matters.”