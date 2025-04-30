Governor Patrick Morrisey Announces Grant Awards to Combat Inmate Substance Abuse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — On April 29, Governor Patrick Morrisey awarded $231,894.00 in Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program grant funds to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WVDCR). These funds will enhance the capabilities of West Virginia’s prisons and jails to provide residential substance abuse treatment for inmates in an effort to break the cycle of drug addiction and violence.

“Fighting the substance abuse epidemic requires a holistic approach, including prevention; intervention; and enforcement,” said Governor Morrisey. “Today’s award will help our inmate population receive the services they need to end the cycle of drug abuse and crime.”

Governor Morrisey made the announcement at the Parkersburg Correctional Center and Jail with Interim Commissioner of the WVDCR Lance Yardley and Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Rob Cunningham. The grant award will be used for the continuation of Residential Substance Abuse Treatment services at Beckley, Charleston, Denmar, Huttonsville, Lakin, Parkersburg, Pruntytown, Salem, and St. Mary’s Correctional Centers and at Substance Abuse Treatment Units at regional jails.

Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.