Governor Justice to young West Virginians: Get vaccine, get a savings bond

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In order to help get over the wall of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and help incentivize eligible teenagers and young adults, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the state could give out savings bonds in exchange for shots in arms.

During his Monday COVID-19 briefing at the State Capitol Building, Justice offered state residents between the ages of 16 and 35 a $100 U.S. Savings bond once they get vaccinated with either the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that was previously paused.

“In trying to come up with a way that is truly going to motivate them and get us over the hump, we are announcing today … we’re going to give every single one of these people … a $100 savings bond.”

According to Justice, more than 52% of the state’s 1.47 million eligible residents have been vaccinated. Of the 1.47 million eligible West Virginians, 380,000 are between the ages of 16 and 35.

“They’re not taking the vaccines as fast as we’d like them to take them,” Justice said. “If we really want to move this needle and we want to move it right now … we’ve got to get to a situation where we can shut this thing down.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/04/justice-to-young-west-virginians-get-vaccine-get-a-savings-bond/