Governor Justice says schools ready to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public schools around the state are ready to start offering the COVID vaccine to students 12 to 15 years old next week, if approval is given by the FDA (Federal Drug Administration).

“We are ready when this approval takes place,” said Gov. Jim Justice during his pandemic briefing Wednesday, adding that about 78,000 students in that age range will be eligible for the vaccine.

“They’ll have to have the permission of their guardians,” he said. “At these clinics, we will also offer vaccines to all eligible West Virginians, including any other students, parents and educators.”

“We do anticipate that Pfizer” will be approved for that 12 to 15 age group next week, said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar.

Canada just made that approval, he said, and the U.S. is expected to “follow very quickly.”

State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said schools across the state are ready, and anyone can be vaccinated in school clinics…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-says-schools-ready-to-vaccinate-12-to-15-year-olds/article_eee19a2a-adfc-11eb-a2b9-071ae4c9f27b.html