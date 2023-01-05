Governor Justice previews tax reform push for West Virginia legislative session

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Keeping his cards close to his chest, Gov. Jim Justice said he plans to go all in on tax reform when the West Virginia Legislature gavels in next week for the 2023 session, but Republicans in the state Senate may also have their own hand to play.

Speaking Wednesday during a virtual briefing with reporters from the State Capitol Building, Justice said he was working on the details for his annual State of the State address he will give to lawmakers next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. when the 60-day legislative session starts.

“I want everybody to stay close and tuned in to what we say that night,” Justice said. “We’ll be outlining a state that is really, really going in the right direction.”

Justice said he would use the address to highlight new businesses and economic development announcements coming to the state, as well as highlighting hardworking West Virginians. But the biggest announcement will be a tax reform plan that returns dollars back to taxpayers…

