Governor Justice and WVDOH announce Operation R.I.P. Potholes

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are taking advantage of a recent streak of warmer weather to announce Operation R.I.P. Potholes.

With current warmer weather and temperatures expected to climb into the 50s and 60s over the next couple of weeks, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has made arrangements with asphalt plants in Princeton, and Morgantown to open on Monday, February 5, 2024 to build on the momentum from the opening of a plant in Poca the week of January 29.



The early opening will allow the WVDOH and its contractors to make hot mix pothole repairs in southern and north central West Virginia.



“Our partners in the asphalt industry are cooperating with us to open during the off-season to provide us with hot asphalt to make needed repairs,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations.



A recent freeze/thaw cycle of snow and very cold temperatures, followed by warm temperatures and rain, has wreaked havoc on West Virginia Roads. WVDOH road crews have been patching potholes with cold asphalt throughout the winter, but these repairs are only temporary. What the WVDOH and contractors need to make permanent pothole repairs is hot asphalt.



The WVDOH and its contractors depend on asphalt plants throughout the state to provide asphalt for paving and patching. Those plants shut down during the winter for maintenance and usually don’t reopen until spring.



However, with a recent stretch of warmer weather, the WVDOH has negotiated with several asphalt plants to open temporarily to make needed pothole repairs now rather than in a few months.



An asphalt plant in Poca opened on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, allowing the WVDOH and contractors to make permanent, hot asphalt patches on interstates, roads, and work zones in Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties.



The opening of the Princeton plant will allow patching in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Wyoming, Monroe, Summers, and Fayette counties in southern West Virginia. Opening the plant in Morgantown will allow patching in Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties in upper north central West Virginia. In areas where hot mix is still not available, such as areas where the asphalt plants themselves are down for winter maintenance, crews will be out in full force patching with temporary methods to allow a smooth ride for motorists.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.