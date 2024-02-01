Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce second phase of Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) announced that 69 communities will receive over $15.6 million in grant funding as part of the second phase of the State’s Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program (DLAP).

The funding represents a significant step forward in the state’s ongoing efforts to address and mitigate the challenges posed by abandoned and dilapidated properties across West Virginia.

In this ambitious second phase, a total of 69 communities, including towns, cities, and counties, have been approved for grants amounting to $15,662,250.

“These funds are helping move West Virginia in the right direction,” Gov. Justice said. “Let’s be clear: West Virginia is on the rise. We’re attracting visitors and businesses from all over the world, and our future is brighter than ever. This funding provides the rocket boost needed to propel us forward, because we are tearing down what’s holding us back and making way for what’s to come. I thank the WVDEP for their incredible work to get this second phase across the finish line.”

This funding will reimburse the communities for expenses related to the demolition of 1,290 targeted structures, marking a substantial increase in the program’s reach and impact compared to its pilot phase.

Mirroring the outreach conducted for DLAP’s inaugural phase last year, the WVDEP sent interactive questionnaire surveys to all 55 counties and to all incorporated municipalities in West Virginia. It received responses from 43 counties and 124 municipalities.

Grant selections were made from this list of respondents following a comprehensive review process based on certain minimum requirements and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) guidelines to ensure the funds are used efficiently and effectively and have a significant potential for positive community impact. The selected projects span the state, from Weirton in Hancock County to Wyoming County, showcasing the widespread need for such an initiative.



“This program is about more than just tearing down old buildings – it’s about building up our communities, making them safer, and preparing them for future productive use,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “We’re not just clearing away the old; we’re laying the foundation for the new.”



The WVDEP will administer the funding and is committed to providing technical assistance and support throughout the execution of these projects. Selected communities will have 12 months to spend their budgeted amount, with the possibility for a single six-month extension. No payments will be made until demolition work is completed and all required supportive documentation has been submitted.

The selected communities include: