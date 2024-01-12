Gov. Justice, WVDCR announce goal of reducing National Guard presence in corrections facilities

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — During his State of the State Address, Gov. Justice informed the public he has directed Adjutant General William Crane and Commissioner William Marshall to execute a plan to reduce the staffing by the West Virginia National Guard in West Virginia’s jails and prisons. The goal will be to attain this milestone by the end of Summer 2024.

The National Guard and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation have developed a strategy to meet this objective. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has been diligently recruiting, hiring and training those interested in public safety as a career.

Already, this cooperative work has resulted in ten facilities where National Guard officers will be incrementally downsizing the National Guard presence in the facility.

“We deeply appreciate the West Virginia National Guard as they stepped in to assist in corrections facilities across the state,” said Marshall. “As we see increased momentum in our recruitment efforts and continue to hire new Corrections Officers, we remain grateful for their vital support.”

During this transitional period, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has Human Resources staff on site to assist any member of the National Guard showing a desire for long-term employment with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. More than forty National Guard members have expressed an interest in applying for Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation positions. Eight National Guard members have already secured employment during this transition.

Since October 2023, more than 270 new recruits have joined the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Anyone interested in learning more about a career in public safety may visit HERE.