Gov. Justice: West Virginia issues final state-level permit for MVP project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has issued the final state-level permit needed for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume construction, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

The WVDEP issued the project's Section 401 Water Quality Certification last Thursday and submitted it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Justice said during his administration briefing Wednesday.

The project is a natural gas transmission pipeline planned to span approximately 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

It will transport natural gas from the Mountain State to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic regions.

In West Virginia, the MVP’s route is planned to include Braxton, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Monroe, Nicholas, Summers, Webster and Wetzel counties.

The project has faced repeated delays, setbacks and halts due to regulatory challenges brought by environmental activists and other stakeholders opposed to the pipeline.

