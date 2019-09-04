Gov. Justice speaks to capacity crowd in Wood County, W.Va.

By Steven Allan Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

VIENNA, W.Va. — Speaking to an overflow crowd Tuesday in Wood County, Gov. Jim Justice laid out his accomplishments as he travels the state for his re-election effort in 2020.

The Justice campaign held a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at the Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna. Attendees were treated to a free dinner.

Gov. Jim Justice welcomes attendees to his campaign town hall in Wood County Tuesday. (Photo by Steven Allen Adams)

“Parkersburg is an incredible community,” Justice said. “The area you live in has incredible potential.”

Justice, who won election to the governor’s office as a Democrat, is running for a second term as a Republican governor. Justice switched to Republican in August 2017 thanks to the influence of his friend, President Donald Trump.

“We are so much alike in a bunch of ways,” Justice said. “We’re businesses guys. We’re absolutely doing this for the right reasons. We’ll speak our minds… He is absolutely perfect for this country and what we need today.”

Justice faces challenges in the May 2020 primary from businessman and former Commerce Department secretary Woody Thrasher (who also switched from Democrat to Republican in the spring) and former Berkeley County delegate. …

