Gov. Justice signs West Virginia SNAP work requirement bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice quietly signed into law Tuesday a bill that implements work requirements for people receiving benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Legislature passed the bill in the waning minutes of the legislative session; it limits recipients who are able bodied adults ages 18-49 to three months of benefits in any three-year period unless the recipient is working or participating in an educational or volunteer program for at least 20 hours a week.

There are exceptions to this bill — people with dependents, those who are disabled, those who are pregnant, or veterans from military service.

