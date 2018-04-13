Gov. Justice signs childhood cancer license plate legislation into law

Release from West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders joined with Gov. Jim Justice April 11 for a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 590 into law, which will create a Childhood Cancer License Plate.

“With the passage of this legislation it allows the childhood cancer community to raise awareness for this cause,” said Kelly Wymer, West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders co-founder. “Childhood cancer cuts too many lives short for children. The awareness allows us to educate the public about the huge impact childhood cancer plays in our state, as well as the fact that the National Cancer Institute only designates four percent of its budget to pediatric cancer.”

“We are thrilled to have Senator Jeffries be a champion for this cause, who introduced and helped pass this legislation with his colleagues in the senate. Because no kid or their family should fight cancer alone our organization supports families in all 55 counties,” said West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders co-founder Marisa Skaff.

The organization hopes the effort will raise awareness for the thousands of kids living with cancer and to honor those who have lost this difficult battle.

Childhood cancer affects thousands of children across the nation and many families here in West Virginia. 1 of 8 children will not survive childhood cancer. Each day, 43 children are diagnosed with childhood cancer. There are 71 potential years of life lost on average when a child dies of cancer compared to 17 potential years of life lost for adults.

For more information regarding Childhood Cancer or the West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders, please contact us at www.wvkidscc.orgor 304-951-9777.