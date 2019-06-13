Gov. Justice says W.Va. revenue grew 11.5 percent this fiscal year

By Jake Jarvis, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice called a press conference Wednesday afternoon and discussed revenue numbers that Senate Republicans already had released.

The press conference came amid a growing feud between Justice and Senate leaders, particularly between Sen. Craig Blair, who has defended the Senate releasing the numbers before the governor and has called for Justice to resign.

“Basically it got out without us telling the people about them and everything,” Justice said. “My issue with that is just this: It’s OK to talk about it, but I just hadn’t ever really seen a situation where there was a press release come from the Senate on it. Nevertheless, it did. But there’s more to the story.” …

