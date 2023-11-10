Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, November 11, in honor of Judge Robert Brand Stone

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Monongalia County to be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Judge Robert Brand Stone.

In 1971, Judge Stone was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, serving in this position until 1974. In 1981, he served as the assistant prosecuting attorney in Monongalia County. Judge Stone was appointed judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit by Governor Arch Moore in 1985.

He was subsequently elected as the Circuit Court Judge of Monongalia County in 1986, 1992, and 2000. During his time as a Circuit Court Judge, he also served as Chief Justice for many of those years. Judge Stone retired in 2008 but continued to serve as a senior status judge until his death.