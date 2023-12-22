Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Dec. 23, in honor of former Delegate Larry Faircloth

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Berkeley County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia House of Delegates member, Larry Faircloth.

Faircloth was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1980 and served on the House Finance and Judicial Committees during his 32-year tenure in the legislature. He retired from the House in 2012.

A Musselman High School and Shepherd College graduate, Faircloth is remembered for his dedicated public service and valuable contributions to the Great State of West Virginia.