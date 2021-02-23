Gov. Justice hosts virtual town hall on plan to eliminate West Virginia’s income tax

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice hosted a virtual town hall event Monday afternoon to pitch his plan to eliminate the state’s income tax and take questions about the proposal from the public.

Justice announced the virtual event just hours earlier during his COVID-19 press briefing, asking residents with questions to submit them online or call in to his office and leave them with his receptionist.

Before he began answering questions, the governor outlined his plan and touched on some of the points mentioned in his 2021 State of the State address.

West Virginia currently has a strong economy, which provides an opportunity to make changes to its tax code, Justice said…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/justice-hosts-virtual-town-hall-on-plan-to-eliminate-west-virginias-income-tax/article_90a80ddf-94d7-5752-999c-ce89dfa00bb3.html