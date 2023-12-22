Gov. Justice awards $1 million grant to West Virginia Chamber Foundation, boosting Jobs for West Virginia Graduates Program

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Dec. 21, Gov. Jim Justice presented a $1 million check to the West Virginia Chamber Foundation, bolstering their Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates (JWVG) program and securing brighter futures for countless students across the state.

Gov. Justice joined Chamber Foundation representatives, program beneficiaries, and dedicated educators who champion JWVG’s transformative work for the ceremony at the State Capitol.

“West Virginia students are our future,” Gov. Justice said. “This isn’t just a check, it’s a promise – a promise to bridge the gap between potential and accomplishment for our young people. JWVG’s proven track record in empowering students, particularly those facing challenges, makes it an investment worth celebrating.”

The $1 million grant, included in the FY24 budget, passed by the West Virginia Legislature, and signed by Gov. Justice directly supports JWVG’s mission to equip high school students with the necessary skills and support to achieve post-graduation success. This comprehensive program, modeled after the nationally recognized Jobs for America’s Graduates initiative, boasts a 96% graduation rate and provides students with:

Individualized mentorship: Caring adults guide students through academic hurdles and personal challenges, fostering resilience and confidence.

Project-based learning: Engaging projects build essential skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork, preparing students for real-world scenarios.

Employer engagement: Direct connections with local businesses offer valuable internship opportunities and pave the way for smooth entry into the workforce.

Post-graduation support: Students receive guidance and assistance for up to a year after graduation, ensuring a seamless transition into their chosen path, be it higher education, the military, or the workforce.

“We are deeply grateful for Governor Justice and the West Virginia Legislature for recognizing the transformative power of JWVG,” Elizabeth House said, who’s the Director of The West Virginia Chamber Foundation. “This vital funding will empower even more students to overcome obstacles, realize their full potential, and contribute meaningfully to our state’s future.”