Gov. Justice appoints Sean K. “Corky” Hammers as judge for the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit serving Cabell County

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced on Dec. 7 that he has appointed Sean K. “Corky” Hammers, of Cabell County, West Virginia, to the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit serving Cabell County. He is set to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christopher D. Chiles on Oct. 31, 2023.

“Corky Hammers is a highly respected attorney with a proven record of service to Cabell County,” Gov. Justice said. “I am confident that his experience, dedication, and commitment to justice will make him an excellent judge.”

Hammers brings 30 years of legal expertise to the bench, primarily serving within the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He dedicated 17 years as Assistant Prosecutor and has held the position of Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney since 2014.

Hammers graduated from Barboursville High School in 1986 and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics from Marshall University in 1990. He furthered his education by obtaining his Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, in 1993.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Hammers is passionate about health and wellness, enjoying exercise and golf. He cherishes spending time with his wife and two children, and resides in Barboursville.