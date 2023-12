West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Meredith Haines to the 23rd Family Circuit Court serving Hampshire, Mineral, and Morgan counties.

Haines is an attorney at Kuhn & Haines, L.C. in Keyser, WV.

Haines received her A.A. in Political Science from Potomac State College in 2001 and her B.S. in Political Science from Frostburg State University in 2003. Haines graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 2006.