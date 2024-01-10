Gov. Justice appoints JB Akers to 55th District seat in House of Delegates

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has announced that he appointed JB Akers to the West Virginia House of Delegates 55th District, which serves Kanawha County, replacing Moore Capito, who resigned earlier this month.

“JB Akers is a West Virginian who embodies the values of hard work, public service, and a dedication to community,” Gov. Justice said. “His experience as a lawyer, combined with his deep understanding of his community, makes him uniquely qualified to lead in the House. I have no doubt he will hit the ground running and be a wonderful representative for his constituents.”

JB Akers is a West Virginia native who graduated from Milton High School, Wake Forest University and the WVU College of Law. He has practiced law in Charleston since 1999, representing local WV individuals and businesses. JB is active in his community and has been fortunate to work on multiple non-profit and charitable boards. He has also worked in local government. He is most grateful and proud of his wife, Judge Maryclaire Akers, and their three great kids – Katherine, Ethan and Harper. He spends as much free time as he’s able in the outdoors.

“From my family and I, heartfelt thanks to Governor Justice for entrusting me with this critical seat in the 55th District,” Akers said. “This is my home, where I’ve lived, worked, and earned the trust of thousands. Growing up in a rural area and my years in Charleston have instilled in me a deep understanding of this diverse district, its urban pulse and rural heartbeat. As a son of the working class and a lifelong Republican, I know what matters to our families. Following Moore Capito’s legacy, I pledge to champion common-sense West Virginia values, rooted in faith and family.

“Countless individuals deserve my gratitude. From neighbors to members of our federal delegation, your support has been my cornerstone. To each of you, thank you. Above all, I give thanks to God, who has blessed my life, and to my unwavering foundation – my parents, my incomparable wife Maryclaire, and our cherished children, Katherine, Ethan, and Harper. With Speaker Hanshaw and my new colleagues, I’m eager to serve the 55th District and build a brighter future for all.”