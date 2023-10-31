Gov. Justice appoints Erica Moore to Fifteenth District seat in House of Delegates

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced he has appointed Erica J. Moore, of Spencer, to the West Virginia House of Delegates Fifteenth District, which serves Roane and Wirt counties. Moore fills the seat vacated by Riley Keaton, who resigned earlier this month.

Erica is a computer science graduate from West Virginia University. She has a strong background in working with county offices throughout the state and has successfully managed her family’s oil and gas business. Currently, she holds a position with the City of Spencer.

Erica and her husband, Rick, have lovingly raised three boys in Roane County, where they’ve called home for the past 34 years.