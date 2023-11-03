Gov. Justice announces statewide partnership with Tutor.com

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has announced that the State has entered into a partnership with Tutor.com to provide expert online tutoring, test prep, and job support for West Virginia public library patrons across the state through a new program: TutorWV.

The program is accessible via a dedicated website: TutorWV.com.

Available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at no cost for West Virginians, TutorWV provides support for patrons of all ages and stages. For students, the program offers online, on-demand, expert tutoring and homework help in more than 200 subjects, along with drop-off review services for essays and math problems.

For test takers, TutorWV provides live tutoring help for standardized exams such as the GED®, ASVAB, and AP®. The program also offers self-guided resources: practice quizzes, video lessons, and test-preparation resources from The Princeton Review®, including SAT® and ACT® self-paced courses, MCAT® and LSAT® practice exams, and others. For jobseekers, the program offers live interview preparation, help with job searches and applications, and drop-off resume and cover letter review.

“I’m incredibly proud to support this program and look forward to seeing the positive impact it’ll have on our state,” Gov. Justice said. “Since taking office, my administration has made it a priority to improve our academic programs. We owe it to our students to give them the best opportunities imaginable. On top of that, this program also addresses the need for career growth for our citizens. When this program came across my desk, I immediately recognized its potential because it’s truly a comprehensive initiative that will enhance the lives of West Virginians of all ages.”

West Virginians can connect for help as often as they would like during program hours. The program’s website, TutorWV.com, provides access not only to the TutorWV platform, but also to informational guides for students, parents, adult learners, and jobseekers.

“The Justice Administration is committed to ensuring that all West Virginians have access to the tools and services that they need to succeed,” said Randall Reid-Smith, Curator of West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History. “We invest in resources that will help patrons achieve their educational and informational goals, cultivate critical skills, and engage in lifelong learning. We are thrilled to launch TutorWV and to promote learning and success across the state.”

“Statewide programs like TutorWV level the playing field,” said Sandi White, Chief Institutional Officer, Tutor.com/The Princeton Review. “Libraries have long been champions of their communities. We are proud to partner with the West Virginia Library Section to provide equitable access to academic and job support for West Virginians at all stages of their educational and professional lives.”

TutorWV is available now to all West Virginians.