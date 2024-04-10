Gov. Justice announces plans to ease congestion on WV 9 in Berkeley County

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has announced a 15-point improvement project to alleviate congestion along several sections of West Virginia Route 9.



Growth in the Eastern Panhandle, and Berkeley County in particular, has led to congestion on WV 9 between Martinsburg and Hedgesville. The presence of multiple schools in the area, with more planned, has led to congestion at the beginning and end of the school day. In addition, numerous businesses, particularly near the General Motors Access Road, add to congestion.



Gov. Justice made the announcement alongside Senate President Craig Blair and Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston at the Martinsburg Regional DMV Office.

“This project is going to start making life easier for those who drive Route 9,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re facing a real challenge as the county’s population grows. This boom is undeniably something to celebrate, and we will adapt as we grow. President Blair brought this issue to my attention, and I knew we needed to take action. Thankfully, because of Secretary Wriston and the hard-working members of our Department of Transportation, we are ready to roll out this plan to tackle the congestion.”

“Since Governor Justice took office, countless road projects have been completed, making life better across West Virginia,” Senate President Blair said. “Here’s what I’ve learned working with this man: when Gov. Justice pledges to get something done, it gets done. That’s why I am confident we’ll fix the problems we face on Route 9. It’s about acknowledging the problem, taking steps forward, and getting the job done. That’s exactly the approach we’re taking here.”

“There’s obviously a growing need for the DOT to deal with some of the issues on Route 9,” Wriston said. “Under Governor Justice’s and Senator Blair’s leadership, we have an approach that will help the area, alleviate congestion, and move traffic more efficiently.”

Sections of WV 9 have average daily traffic counts of 24,300 vehicles daily. Crash rates in the area are approximately double the statewide average.

Some of the improvements include extra turn lanes at the intersection of WV 9 and the General Motors Access Road, intersection of WV 9 and Welltown Road, at Severna Parkway, at Eagle Plaza, and near Tomahawk Intermediate School.

Other proposed improvements at the intersections of WV 9 include at Stribling Road, Harlan Springs Road, Cumbo Road, Ridge Road, and Schoolhouse Drive.