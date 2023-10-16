Gov. Justice announces fall trout stockings and return of Monster Trout Contest

The WVDNR will stock 35,000 pounds of trophy-size trout and 6,500 pounds of monster trout during weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will begin fall trout stockings during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. The state’s second annual Monster Trout Contest will also return during the same time.

During these two weeks, the WVDNR will stock more than 40,000 pounds of trophy-size and monster trout at 43 lakes and streams around the state. Of that total, 35,000 pounds of trout weighing 1-2 pounds and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3-6 pounds will be stocked. Out of the monster trout, five fish will have a tag that can be redeemed for a grand prize.

“This is one of the best announcements of the year as we stock our lakes and streams, and we have created an exciting element by adding the monster trout contest,” Gov. Justice said. “This also provides an excellent opportunity for all of our anglers to catch fish and potentially win some great, great prizes. So, gear up and get out there during this amazing time of year.”

Anglers who catch one of the five tagged fish and submit a photo with the tag number will be eligible to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia State Park or a Cabela’s prize package. Entries must be submitted by Friday, November 17. To learn more about the Monster Trout Contest, visit WVdnr.gov/fall-monster-trout-stockings.

“We’re excited to bring back our Monster Trout Contest for a second year and continue to provide anglers and their families some of the best fishing experiences in the country,” said Brett McMillion, director of the WVDNR. “These stockings will go by quickly, but anglers should expect ideal trout fishing conditions to continue for several weeks, especially in larger streams and lakes where trout have more room to disperse.”

Fall Trout Stocking Waters

Lakes and streams scheduled to receive a fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 are listed below. Each water will be stocked once each week for a total of two stockings.

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon State Park Lakes

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of Man

Glade Creek of New

Jennings Randolph Tailwaters

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower)

Shavers Fork (Upper)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart River Headwaters

Tygart Tailwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier

Wheeling Creek

Williams River

Wheeling Creek in Marshall and Ohio County and Glade Creek of Mann (Babcock State Park) has been added to the fall stocking list. Upper Shavers Fork will not be stocked on FS Service Road 209 due to road construction by the U.S. Forest Service. The remainder of the Upper Shavers Fork stocking locations will receive fish.



For a complete list of waters receiving a fall trout stocking, anglers should check pages 14-15 in the 2023 Fishing Regulations Summary. The WVDNR also posts trout stocking updates online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

Special Elk River Fall Trout Stockings

In November and December, the WVDNR will also stock trout on the Elk River in Webster County as part of a pilot program to evaluate the economic impact of trout stocking in the area. Stockings, which will occur at the usual stocking locations, will include 750 rainbow trout each month for a total of 1,500 additional trout stocked in the Elk River.

“Thanks to Gov. Justice’s vision, West Virginia’s trout stocking program has become not only a source of pride for our state, but also a cornerstone of our economy and a magnet for tourism,” said James Bailey, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, which oversees the WVDNR. “This pilot program is just one of the ways we’re increasing tourism and economic activity in Webster County. Thanks to the dedication and sound management practices of the WVDNR, we’re able to stock trophy trout in even more waters and continue to showcase West Virginia as a world-class destination for outdoor adventure.”

Criteria used to determine what waters receive a fall stocking is based on stream flow and if the water temperature is below 68 degrees. Because of these factors, waters included on the fall stocking list are primarily located at higher elevations and in areas that have a consistent volume of cold water during October.



All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.