Gov. Justice announces extension of West Virginia state tax filing deadline for individuals to May 17, 2021

Release from the Office of the West Virginia Governor Jim Justice:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has directed the West Virginia Tax Department to extend the West Virginia income tax filing and payment deadline until Monday, May 17, 2021, to correspond with the federal government’s recent tax filing extension to the same date.

Individual taxpayers do not need to file any forms or call the West Virginia Tax Department to qualify for this extension.

This relief does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021. These payments are still due on April 15. Taxes must be paid as taxpayers earn or receive income during the year, either through withholding or estimated tax payments. In general, estimated tax payments are made quarterly to the West Virginia Tax Department by people whose income isn’t subject to income tax withholding, including self-employment income, interest, dividends, alimony, or rental income. Most taxpayers automatically have their taxes withheld from their paychecks and submitted to the West Virginia Tax Department by their employer.

More information will be available in the coming days on the West Virginia Tax Department’s website.