Gov. Justice announces expansion of the popular West Virginia Waterfall Trail

New WaterfallsWesterly Falls –– This charming, short-dropped waterfall spans Paint Creek in Fayette County. With water plummeting from 5 to 7 feet high, Westerly Falls is one of the more subtle, yet dynamic falls in West Virginia. Tackle the short and moderately steep walk from the roadside pull-off to creek level for a closer view.

Pipestem Falls –– With a 30+ foot drop on Pipestem Creek, Pipestem Falls is a hidden gem located along Route 20, approximately 11 miles south of Hinton. Follow the wooden steps by the pull off and let the roaring waters guide the way, as the summer leaves hide the falls from the road.

Falls Mill –– Just off U.S. Route 19 on Pleasant Hill Road in Braxton County is a photogenic and wide cascade spanning the entire width of the Little Kanawha River: Falls Mill. Embrace the view from the roadside overlook to catch a truly panoramic snapshot of this expansive waterfall.Parkinson’s Waterfall –– Nestled in Bethany College’s leafy and historic campus, this waterfall is a familiar feature to students and a delightful surprise for visitors. Make your way along Campus Drive until you come upon a trailhead sign near the Steinman Fine Arts Center, marking the Waterfall Trail. The Waterfall Trail and Sutton Trail form a loop that is approximately one-mile long.Mann’s Creek Falls –– Enjoy sightseeing the many layers of cascading waters at Mann’s Creek Falls in Babcock State Park. Begin your journey at the Narrow Gauge trailhead located on the service road below the park’s campground. The splashing of the tiny, but mighty, plummeting falls make for a soothing experience after getting some steps in on the Narrow Gauge Trail.Sugar Camp Run Falls –– Sugar Camp Run Falls is one of a handful of beautiful waterfalls at Babcock State Park. Water rushes between several angular boulders, creating a unique flow – especially after heavy rainfall. Babydog visited the waterfall earlier this spring and word has it that this is the English Bulldog’s favorite cascade. Parking in the historic Glade Creek Grist Mill lot provides easy access to the Old Sewell Trail.

Flanagan Branch Falls –– Flanagan Branch Falls is tucked away on the Old Sewell Trail at beautiful Babcock State Park. You can park near the historic Glade Creek Grist Mill and begin your waterfall venture on the Old Sewell Trail.

Tucker Falls –– Located at Mason-Dixon Historical Park near Morgantown, Tucker Falls is a 14-foot hidden gem. This park borders the Mason-Dixon line, making Tucker Falls one the most northern waterfalls in Almost Heaven. Take a stroll along the banks of Dunkard Creek on Green Trail and cross over to Orange Trail for a combined one-mile walk.

Loopemount Waterfall –– Located near mile-marker 8.1 on the 78-mile Greenbrier River Trail, the Loopemount Waterfall is one of the most remote waterfalls in Almost Heaven. Park near the Harper Road trailhead and walk north. Meander for a little over 2 miles along the lush rail trail to find this Greenbrier County gem. This wide waterflow is the strongest during the springtime, but you can discover a gentle stream during the warmer months.