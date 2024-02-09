Gov. Justice announces 25 grants to art organizations in the Northern Panhandle at Grave Creek Mound

West Virginia Press Association

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith today to present 25 grants to artists and organizations in the Ohio Valley at the Grave Creek Mound Archeological Complex in Moundsville totaling $738,969.



The Governor also recognized March as Music in Our Schools Month with a proclamation.



The awarded grants include:



Arts in Education – The Arts in Education – Arts Exposure Projects grant provides support for schools and nonprofit organizations, as well as individual artists and artist collectives, to present professional performing, literary, and visual artists to students in grades K-12.



1. West Liberty University, $6,200

Support for the Hilltoppers Youth Music Summer Camp for students in grades 6-12 and community music making experiences.

Arts in Education Mini Grant – The Arts in Education Mini Grant provides support for schools and nonprofit organizations for the presentation of West Virginia artists in arts education experiences for K-12 students.

1. Moundsville Middle School, $1,000

Support for the Ohio Valley Plein Air Paint Out at Grave Creek Mound Archeological Complex

Arts Partners – The Arts Partners grant provides operating support for staffing and programming to stable, long-standing arts organizations with full-time staff and operating budgets of at least $100,000. This funding allows them to further their missions and provide high-quality arts programming to their communities.

1. Oglebay Institute, $65,195

2. Wheeling Symphony Society, $69,036

Community Arts Project Support – The Community Arts Project Support grant provides funding for nonprofit organizations and local governments to provide arts programming in all disciplines to the public. Categories include presenting artists, performing artists, visual arts, media arts and folk and traditional arts.

1. ArtsLink, $18,471

Support for a series of seven concerts in Wetzel and Tyler Counties with complementary school activities and a youth performance of The Princess and the Pea with Missoula Children’s Theatre

2. Strand Theatre Preservation Society, $8,580

Support for the Strand’s summer musical production, 9 to 5

Community Arts Mini Grant – The Community Arts Mini Grant provides support to governments and nonprofit organizations to present artists in performances, workshops, or other projects with a specific arts focus.

1. Grow Ohio Valley, $2,000

Support for the creation of the Wheeling Community Cookbook

2. West Liberty University, $1,500

Support for the Wheeling Samba festival

Creative Aging for Lifelong Learning – The Creative Aging for Lifelong Learning grant program provides support for individual artists, schools, local governments, and nonprofit organizations to carry out projects that teach a new skill in the arts to a group of adults.

1. HoH-Share, $3,303

Support for a mosaic making class

Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources – The Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources grant provides funding for building and renovation projects at arts facilities and history museums. West Virginia is one of only 11 states to have a brick-and-mortar grant program. Every dollar awarded is matched with local dollars and employs local people in the design, building, and construction trades.

1. Oglebay Institute, $175,000

Support for roof, gutter, and downspout replacement at Oglebay Institute’s Towngate Theatre

2. Ohio County Board of Education, $10,000 (Fast Track)

Support for sound and lighting replacement at Wheeling Park High School

3. Strand Theatre Preservation Society, $28,991.50

Support for replacement of the rigging system at the Strand Theater to address safety concerns and bring the system up to industry standards

Professional Development for Artists – The Professional Development for Artists grant provides funding for individual artists to expand or improve their work or share their expertise with others.

1. Eric Dye, $575

Support for a mentorship with a nationally recognized plein air artist

Robotics – The Robotics grant provides funding for robotics programs at K-12 schools.

1. Wheeling Park High School, $2,000

Save The Music – The Save The Music program provides instruments and music books to middle schools to support band programs. The program is currently in all 55 counties.

1. Cameron High School, $40,000

2. Moundsville Middle School, $40,000

3. Triadelphia Middle School, $40,000

4. Warwood School, $40,000

STEAM Power WV – The STEAM Power WV grant program provides funding to schools and nonprofit organizations for projects that integrates the arts with STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) disciplines for K-12 students

1. Marshall County Board of Education, $6,575

Support for the Native American Engineering project at Central Elementary School

Appropriations – Funding included in the state budget bill.

1. Arthur I. Boreman Statue, $25,000

Support to create a statue honoring West Virginia’s first governor in Wheeling, WV

Legislative Line Items – Line item funding from the Lottery Education Fund included in the state budget bill.

1. Independence Hall, $27,277

2. Wheeling Symphony Society, $59,058

State Development Grant – The State Development Grant program supports the rehabilitation of properties that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a contributing property in a historic district or/and archaeological development of a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places

1. The Professional Building, $50,000

Support to remove/abate asbestos, install shingles, and restore finals

2. Wheeler House, $15,300