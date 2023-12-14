Gov. Justice announces 2024 Governor’s Schools applications now open

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced that the application period for the 2024 Governor’s Schools of West Virginia is now open and can be accessed online through the West Virginia Department of Education.

The Governor’s Schools of West Virginia program presents an enriching and immersive summer learning experience within college-based residential settings. These programs, hosted at our state’s prestigious colleges, universities, and prominent locations across the state, come at no expense to families.

“This is an incredible opportunity for some of the most outstanding students in our state, and I encourage everyone to apply,” Gov. Justice said. “This is just another way we are investing in our brightest young minds, helping shape future leaders, and contributing to the overall prosperity of West Virginia.”

Students eager to participate in these educational opportunities undergo a stringent application process to secure a spot in programs taught by esteemed college faculty. This initiative underscores the commitment to providing quality education and fostering academic excellence in the state.

Dates, locations and application deadlines for each Governor’s School are:

Since 1984, the Governor’s Schools have been a cornerstone of extended summer learning, offering invaluable educational experiences to thousands of West Virginia students over the decades.

Learn more about the application and history on the WVDE’s website.