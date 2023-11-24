Gov. Justice announces $2.5 million in Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program grant awards

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Nov. 21, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he awarded $2,500,630.75 in Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) grant funds to 18 projects.

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services throughout the state for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and Bureau of Justice Assistance. They are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

Berkeley County Council — $60,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Berkeley County for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.

Hampshire County Commission — $63,793

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Horizon Behavioral Health — $600,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Monongalia, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Tyler, Wetzel, and Tucker Counties for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Jefferson Day Report Center — $324,369.75

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Jefferson, Preston, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Wirt, Clay, Braxton, Calhoun, Gilmer, and Webster Counties for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Logan County Commission — $100,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Mingo Counties for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



McDowell County Commission — $37,440

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in McDowell County for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home — $80,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt, and Wood Counties for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Morgan County Commission — $25,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Morgan County for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Nicholas County Commission — $35,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Nicholas County for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Raleigh County Commission — $63,410

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Raleigh County for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Rea of Hope Fellowship Home — $70,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Recovery Point of Huntington — $100,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Tucker County Commission — $155,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Tucker County for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



Tucker County Commission — $80,000

These funds will be utilized to support one (1) or more Prevention Resource Officers assigned to the Davis Thomas School, Tucker Valley School, and Tucker County High School.



Wayne County Commission — $86,618

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services in Wayne and Cabell Counties for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



West Virginia Sober Living — $80,000

These funds will be used to expand and improve substance use and mental health treatment and peer recovery support services for individuals suffering from one or more substance use disorders.



West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources — $500,000

These funds will be utilized to enhance and expand the West Virginia Quick Response Team, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, and Angel (QLA) Early Intervention Program.



West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation — $40,000

These funds will be used to provide recovery coach certifications for eligible offenders throughout the state.