Gov. Jim Justice: Trump’s tax cuts a boon for West Virginia

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Tourism rates in West Virginia are up 16 percent this year, a jump West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice attributes to the Trump administration

Justice — whose family also owns the Greenbrier Resort — was among panelists participating in the “Tax Cuts to Put America First” discussion Thursday in the Glessner Auditorium at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge. The event was sponsored by America First Policies, and preceded remarks from Vice President Mike Pence.

Justice said Chelsea Ruby, state tourism commissioner, told him Wednesday the tourism rate in the state is up 16 percent from June 2017 to June 2018. The national average increase is 1.7 percent.