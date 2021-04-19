Good and bad: West Virginia lawmakers reflect on 2021 session

By Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — State legislators who represent Marion County said the 2021 legislative session was a mix of both good and bad.

Del. Joey Garcia, D-Fairmont, said he is glad to have worked to bring more broadband to West Virginia and getting some of the red tape out of the way to allow broadband to deploy quicker.

“I believe there are going to be opportunities coming with the American Rescue Plan funding with potential infrastructure funding from the Biden administration and hopefully other funding for the state government,” said Garcia.

Garcia said he’s cautiously optimistic the state will be making some headway when it comes to broadband.

“I also was happy that there was a resolution with the situation with Fairmont State, with Pierpont and that both of the schools are going to be fully funded in the budget. I think that was a really important thing for me,” said Garcia…

