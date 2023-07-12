Susan Glasby repeats as 100th of West Virginia Women’s Amateur Champion

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 100th playing of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur Championship, presented by PSIMed and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), saw Susan Glasby of Chesapeake, Ohio, defend her 2022 championship at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston.

Glasby scored four birdies on Monday and seven birdies today to finish at five under par 137 for the two-day tournament. She finished with five straight birdies to win by one as Emily McLatchey failed to birdie on hole 18 for the tie.

Other top finishers in the Championship Flight included:

Emily McLatchey of Huntington, (-4) 138;

Stormy Randazzo of Charles Town, (+1) 143;

Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, (+1) 143;

Emily Holzopfel of Rayland, Ohio, (+3) 145;

Taylor Sargent of Milton, (+9) 151;

Hanna Shrout of Proctorville, (+9) 151; and

Cathleen Wong of Parkersburg, (+11) 153.

Other competition winners were:

Overall Net: Scarlett Albertson of Charleston, (-3) 139;

First Flight Gross: Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana, (+10) 152;

Second Flight Gross: Emma Nicol of Charleston, (+21) 163; and

Third Flight Gross: (Lauren Ramsey of Bridgeport, (+32) 174.

In addition to Glasby’s 11 birdies for the tournament, Emily Holzophel of Rayland, Ohio, scored six birdies and an eagle, Emily McLatchey of Huntington scores seven birdies and Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane and Stormy Randazzo of Charles Town each scored four birdies.

“I want to especially thank Edgewood Country Club for hosting this great event. They had the golf course in championship shape for the ladies,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “I’d also like to thank PSIMed for being the title sponsor for the 100th WV Women’s Amateur Championship and for all their support in other areas of golf in West Virginia.”

“It was our honor and pleasure to host the 100th Women’s Amateur Championship,” said Edgewood’s Head Golf Pro Craig Berner. “We hope the women enjoyed their time with us.”

2023 marked the first year with PSIMed as the title sponsor of this event.



