German packaging manufacturer announces $48 million investment into plant in Moorefield, West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice says Papier-Mettler development will lead to 100 jobs

WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Papier-Mettler, a German packaging manufacturer, has acquired an industrial building in Moorefield, and will invest $48 million and create up to 100 new jobs in the area. The industrial space, acquired in May, is the first Papier-Mettler production plant in the United States.

The announcement on Monday was released by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the Department of Economic Development.

“The investment Papier-Mettler is making in our great state is truly amazing. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you’ll never find more dedicated, hardworking, and productive employees than those in West Virginia,” Justice said.

“I am beyond excited that this $48 million investment will create up to 100 jobs for West Virginians. This is just another announcement proving that we’ve got the right people and the right business-friendly environment in West Virginia…

