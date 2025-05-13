Gen. William E. Crane (Ret.) of WV National Guard Speaking at Capitol Hill Briefing on Ensuring U.S. Energy and National Security

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC — Maj. Gen. William E. “Bill” Crane, retired commander of the West Virginia National Guard, will be a panelist at a May 20 CQ/Roll Call briefing in Washington, D.C. sponsored by the Responsible Battery Coalition (RBC), a coalition of industry leaders promoting supply chain security for the batteries in every vehicle in America. The 7 to 9 a.m. high-level event will focus on the urgent need to strengthen America’s starter battery supply chains, bolster domestic critical mineral production, and ensure national security amid rising global instability.

With two-thirds of U.S. access to critical minerals like antimony cut off and tensions with China escalating, this event brings together leading voices to discuss how to protect American jobs, industrial capacity, and national security by investing in our domestic battery ecosystem.

Key topics include:

Protecting America’s starter batteries — vital for everything from transportation and emergency response to agriculture and military readiness

Reducing reliance on foreign-controlled minerals like antimony, with 48% of the global supply currently dominated by China



Advancing U.S. battery recycling and innovation to build a secure, circular domestic supply chain

Maj. Gen. Crane served as the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard from 2021 to 2025 with the Critical Infrastructure Protection Battalion under his command – our nation’s only unit dedicated to protecting America’s most vital sectors. A 36-year Army veteran and engineer by training, Crane commanded the 111th Engineer Brigade and has been instrumental in improving our homeland defense, emergency response, and critical mineral security.

He also oversaw one of America’s most historic military units—the 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment—the oldest active unit in the U.S. military, chartered by the Continental Congress in 1775. His service includes supporting our nation’s warfighters deployed to Iraq as partof a high-value interagency task force and through multiple senior leadership roles in personnel, logistics, and strategic planning.

A champion for modernizing America’s defense and industrial capabilities, Crane is uniquely positioned as a bridge between the public and private sectors. He is an exemplar of a citizen-soldier and a model of American innovation, credited with three U.S. patents. General Crane is a strong advocate for domestic battery manufacturing and resilient supply chains that support both military and civilian infrastructure. He earned degrees in chemistry and organizational communication from Glenville State University and West Virginia University. He also attended the U.S. Army War College through a fellowship at Old Dominion University where the focus was Modeling, Analysis and Simulation.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Adam Muellerweiss, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Clarios; President, Responsible Battery Coalition

Craig Singleton, Senior Director, China Program, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Micah Thompson, Senior Manager, Energy and Utilities, Advance Auto Parts

Lisa Jacobson, President, Business Council for Sustainable Energy

Elected Officials and Policymakers – To Be Announced

The event will be livestreamed for viewers and media to tune in.

For Event Held on Tuesday, May 20, 7:00 – 9:00 AM

Livestreamed Programming Begins at 7:30 AM

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

7:00 AM – 9:00 AM ET

7:30 AM Event Programming Starts

WHERE:

Top of the Hill Banquet Hall

1 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

RSVP: https://www.secureamericanbatterytech.com/

To Attend Virtually or Set Up Interviews, Email: [email protected]

Space is limited. Please RSVP to secure your spot.

About the Responsible Battery Coalition

The RBC is a coalition of companies, academics, and organizations committed to the responsible management of the batteries of today and tomorrow. Members include: Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Entek, Clarios, FedEx, Honda and O’Reilly AutoParts. RBC advances the responsible production, transport, sale, use, reuse, recycling and resource recovery of transportation, industrial and stationary batteries and other energy storage devices. Learn more about the RBC.