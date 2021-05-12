Gayle Manchin dives into work with Appalachian Regional Commission

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

BETHANY, W.Va. — Former West Virginia first lady Gayle Manchin is now at the helm as federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

She said she now will lead the commission to seek federal funding for such items as broadband, highway expansion and opioid addiction programs for Appalachia. And she wants the ARC board to work together and prove an example of how government officials can work together to achieve the common good.

Manchin — the wife of former governor and current U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia — was sworn in last week to her post, and will serve as the 13th federal co-chair of the ARC. She is the first ARC co-chair to hail from the Mountain State.

The jurisdiction of the ARC runs from Southern New York to Missisissipi, following the Appalachian Mountains and encompassing 420 counties in portions of 13 states including eastern Ohio. West Virginia is the only state whose 55 counties all fall completely within the Appalachian Region…

