Gas and Oil Political Action Committee (GOpac) has not announced any WV Primary Election candidate endorsements

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It has come to our attention that an organization named the Oil & Gas Workers Association, based out of Odessa, Texas, has endorsed certain candidates for West Virginia’s 2024 elections. To be clear, this organization is in no way affiliated with The Gas and Oil Association of WV, Inc. (GO-WV) and GO-WV, through its political action committee (GOpac) has not yet publicly released its endorsements for the upcoming May 14 primary elections.

As the voice of West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry, GO-WV takes our political endorsements seriously and has its Gas and Oil Political Action Committee (GOpac) to formally announce our decisions. GOpac will be assessing and recommending candidates to support over the coming months, which will be shared broadly with our members and all West Virginia residents.