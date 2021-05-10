Gas and Oil Association of WV awards scholarships to 11 West Virginia high school seniors

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia is awarding $1,000 scholarships to 11 outstanding high school seniors this spring.

To be eligible, the recipients must have at least one parent who works in the oil and natural gas industry for a GO-WV member company or who themselves work for a GO-WV members company, and who will be attending a West Virginia college or university. Since the program’s inception in 1997, a total of $180,500 in scholarships has been invested in deserving high school students.

Madilyn Martin has been named to receive the Lori Miller Smith Scholarship given to a female student who exhibits a passion for education. Martin is graduating from Lincoln High School and will be attending Fairmont State University. Her father, Eric Martin, is employed by Greylock Energy.

Nicolas Lester has been named to receive the Jim Gehr Scholarship given annually to the student who, in addition to academic achievement, exhibits the greatest commitment to community service. Lester is graduating from Scott High School and will be attending Marshall University. His mother, Lori Scheuvront, is employed by Greylock Energy.

Brynna Jackson has been named to receive the Dale Rettinger scholarship which honors highest academic achievement from all submitted applications. Jackson is graduating from Wheeling Central Catholic High School and will be attending West Liberty University. Her father, Douglas Jackson, is employed by Eagle Manufacturing.

Elijah Hannig has been named to receive the Kenny Greenlief Scholarship, funded by Waco Oil & Gas. Hannig is graduating from Fairmont Senior High School and will be attending West Virginia Wesleyan College. His father, William S. Hannig III, is employed by Hundred Resources.

Kandace Robinson has been named to receive the Rubin Scholarship. This scholarship, funded by Steve Rubin, honors Dan, Sam and Stan Rubin, for their contributions to the oil and natural gas industry in West Virginia. Robinson is graduating from Lincoln High School and will be attending Alderson Broaddus University. Her father, David Robinson, is employed by Antero Resources.

Kolton Hoffman hasbeen named to receive the Brian Fox Scholarship which is funded by the Fox family to recognize his life and his commitment to the oil and natural gas industry. Hoffman is graduating from Capital High School and will be attending West Virginia University. His mother, Tamara Hoffman, is employed by TC Energy.

Landon Hall hasbeen named to receive the inaugural Duncan Malcolm Scholarship which recognizes not only academic achievement, but a commitment to music. Hall is graduating from Bridgeport High School and will be attending West Virginia University. Her mother, Jodi Hall, is employed by Arnett Carbis Toothman.

Zachary Shaffer hasbeen named to receive the ConServ Scholarship which is funded by the Freshwater family of Spencer, West Virginia. Shaffer is graduating from South Charleston High School and will be attending Fairmont State University. His father, Kevin Shaffer, is employed by Greylock Energy.

Dacey Arbogast has been named to receive a GO-WV scholarship. Arbogast is graduating from Elkins High School and will be attending Davis and Elkins College. Her mother, Brittany Arbogast, is employed by Mountaineer Gas.

Taylor Beam has been named to receive a GO-WV scholarship. Beam is graduating from Lewis County High School and will be attending Shepherd University. Her mother, Gerilyn Beam, is employed by CNX Gas.

Tate Glover has been named to receive a GO-WV scholarship. Glover is graduating from Buckhannon-Upshur High School and will be attending West Virginia University. His father, Darren Glover, is employed by J. F. Allen.