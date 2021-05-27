Game Changer dinner: ‘The dawn of a new era’ in bringing hope to kids of West Virginia

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – Game Changer founder Joe Boczek looked out over a room full of West Virginia business and political leaders, politicians and prominent athletes Wednesday evening.

“The best and the brightest in West Virginian and the nation have come together” to fight addiction, he said. “They will not stand idle and watch this great state destroyed by the opioid crisis. … We take on this challenge not because it’s easy but because it’s hard. … This is West Virginia and the dawn of a new era, and the beginning of the end.”

The crowd was gathered for dinner for the first day of the two-day fundraiser at The Greenbrier evening for Game Changer, the statewide and national substance misuse prevention and education program for high schoolers originated by Morgantown businessman Joe Boczek. The event was called the Game Changer Golf Classic, and Prevention and Education Luncheon.

“We must change the game and failure is not an option,” he said. Kids at all social levels must deal with the challenges of opioids, meth, vaping, tobacco and alcohol. “This disease does not discriminate. This is the biggest game that we’ll ever play.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/05/26/game-changer-dinner-the-dawn-of-a-new-era-in-bringing-hope-to-kids/