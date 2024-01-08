Funding initiative opening Jan. 23 to provide grants to health-focused nonprofit organizations in the Tri-State

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will begin accepting applications Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides grant funding opportunities to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with a health-focused mission.

“Each year, our team looks forward to learning about new projects that can positively impact health in our community,” said Laura Boone, CEO of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. “We encourage potential applicants to reach out to us before and during the application period to discuss ideas and ask questions.”

Healthy Communities grants support both health and wellness and capacity building projects that align with the foundation’s mission to foster systemic change and empower individuals to lead lives of optimal health, self-reliance and self-respect.

The funding initiative is open to eligible organizations with programs that support residents within the Foundation’s service area, which consists of Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, western Putnam, and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin, and Pike counties in Kentucky; and Gallia, Lawrence, and Scioto counties in Ohio.

Grant applications will be accepted through Feb. 20, 2024, and awards will be announced in late May. Grant awards range from $3,500 to $50,000. Eligibility requirements and application guidelines are available online at https://pallottinehuntington.org/healthy-communities-initiative/.

For more information, visit www.pallottinehuntington.org or call 304-397-5955.

About the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington

The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region. The Foundation focuses its efforts on four core areas: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco cessation. It also supports capacity building and health and wellness. Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.