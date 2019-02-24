Funding awarded to expand bike trail in southern West Virginia
This grant builds off a previous $140,000 feasibility study and $1.4 million implementation grant from ARC.
Previous grants enabled the nonprofit Trail Alliance to investigate and begin creating a network of biking and hiking trails in Fayette, Nicholas, and Greenbrier counties, in cooperation with Region 4 Planning and Development Council and the West Virginia Division of Highways.
This new grant will fund a study to broaden the network from these three counties into five new counties — Summers, Webster, Raleigh, Monroe and Kanawha.
