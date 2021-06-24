Fresh eats, exciting music heading to Princeton, West Virginia, for Food Truck Frenzy & Festival

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — An event that brings a variety of foods together with the rock band Jefferson Starship and other performers is coming back Saturday to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

The Food Truck Frenzy & Festival begins at noon Saturday at the Chuck Mathena Center’s parking lot and continues until 11 p.m. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 precautions, but it’s back for 2021, according to Executive Director Candace Wilson.

“We have eight vendors this year,” Wilson said Wednesday.

Food trucks offering their menus this year will include The Shark Shack, Cook’s Kettle Corn, J&Z Grilling, Mad Concessions, R&J Concessions, The Snack Shack, Tacos De Marcos and Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering. Beer vendors will include Sophisticated Hound Brewing Co. and The American Beer Company…

