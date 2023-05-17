Fourth Qualifier for 104th WV Golf Association Amateur Championship tees off in Daniels

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The fourth qualifier for the 104th WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place May 15 on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs. Brett Laxton of Pineville was the Medalist of Tuesday’s qualifier with at even par 72, aided by three birdies and an eagle.

Scoring three birdies each were Cole Burgess of Bluefield, David Cassis of Fayetteville, Ty Farley of Crab Orchard and Jack Hayes of Oak Hill.

Other major presenters include United Bank and The Greenbrier.

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship. There were 63 players competing on May 15 for 18 spots and two alternates in the Championship. The other qualifying players from today were:

Mark Queen of Huntington, (+5) 77;

David Cassis of Fayetteville, (+6) 78;

Wes Duncan of Daniels, (+6) 78;

Jack Hayes of Oak Hill, (+6) 78;

Tanner Dorsey of Huntington, (+6) 78;

Zan Hill of Daniels, (+6) 78;

Seth Kinker of Daniels, (+7) 79;

Aaron Kemlock of Fayetteville, (+7) 79;

Ben Palmer of Parkersburg, (+7) 79;

Christian Ward of Beckley, (+7) 79;

Landon Perry of Shady Spring, (+7) 79;

Tyler Farley of Crab Orchard, (+8), 80;

Cole Burgess of Bluefield, (+8), 80;

Chris Daniels of Beckley, (+8), 80;

Brandon Tinney of Shady Spring, (+9) 81;

Case Tolliver of Bluefield, (+9) 81; and

Patrick McCune of Princeton, (+9) 81.



The alternates are Nathan Daniels of Beckley and David Woodrum of Bluefield. “We’re pleased to host another great event run by the WVGA and we love having the juniors and amateurs trying to qualify for the Amateur Championship,” said Head Golf Professional Kyle Long. “The golfers had to battle the elements today, but course conditions were solid.”

“We’re pleased to be at The Resort at Glade Springs to help determine our field for the West Virginia Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Auto and Mercedes-Benz,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “With today’s field of 63 players, we’re pleased to have a number of the premier courses in West Virginia hosting our qualifiers.”

The remaining qualifying dates and locations are:

May 17 at Locust Hill Golf Course, Charles Town;

May 22 at Guyan Golf and Country Club, Huntington; and

May 25 “Last Chance Qualifier” at Bel Meadow Golf Club, Mt. Clare.



The Amateur Championship will take place May 28-31 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 96 of the past 103 years.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. For more information, please visit wvga.org.