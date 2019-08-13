Fort Gay, W.Va., receives brownfields grant for lock house project

By LUKE CREASY, HD Media

FORT GAY, W.Va. — The historic Lock Masters House at the Big Sandy Lock and Dam #3 in Fort Gay is one step closer to being transformed into a community resource center after the town secured local grant money needed to begin the project’s first phase.

Economic Redevelopment Specialist Raymond Moeller presented a FOCUS WV Brownfields Grant check to Fort Gay Mayor Joetta Hatfield, council members, and a representative from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority during the regular meeting of Town Council on Aug. 6.

“On behalf of the Town of Fort Gay, I’ll say that we’re thrilled to accept anything that will help our town,” Hatfield said. “We’re very pleased.”

The FOCUS WV Brownfields program is designed to help communities create a redevelopment vision for brownfield properties of strategic community interest.The money received through the grant will allow the town to begin developing the old Lock House into a historical site. …

